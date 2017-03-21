Did your dog make the list of most po...

Did your dog make the list of most popular breeds in U.S.?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A Labrador retriever named Socks has her cap adjusted by her handler police officer Julie Wesley during a commencement ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013, at the University of Pennsylvania's Working Dog Center in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) 21 hr Dennis Woody Powers 30
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mon Donkey Engine 6
New York wants Illiterate Teachers - YEAH Mon Donkey Engine 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
News Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15) Mar 19 Robert E 32
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Mar 18 changeizcomin 5
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Mar 17 Ner Guy 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC