Devils return Rooney to Albany a " before the storm
The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that forward Kevin Rooney has been reassigned to the Albany Devils, indicating that he headed back to the AHL team Monday night and thereby missing the storm. Rooney, 23, was received his second NHL call-up Saturday but was a healthy scratch in New Jersey's 5-4 loss at Arizona.
