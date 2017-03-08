Devils recall Rooney, Appleby from Albany
The New Jersey Devils announced late Wednesday night that they have recalled forward Kevin Rooney and goaltender Ken Appleby from their AHL affiliate in Albany. Rooney was just returned to Albany on Tuesday after making his NHL debut in New Jersey last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,882
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Tue
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Oliver Old School
|4
|Nano college is officially SUNY Polytechnic Ins... (Sep '14)
|Mar 6
|Lies indeed
|29
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Feb 27
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC