Devils recall Rooney, Appleby from Albany

Devils recall Rooney, Appleby from Albany

17 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The New Jersey Devils announced late Wednesday night that they have recalled forward Kevin Rooney and goaltender Ken Appleby from their AHL affiliate in Albany. Rooney was just returned to Albany on Tuesday after making his NHL debut in New Jersey last week.

