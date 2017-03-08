Cuomo's consolidation proposal has li...

Cuomo's consolidation proposal has little support in Albany, CNY legislators say

Read more: The Post-Standard

Gov. Cuomo's proposal to spur public votes on sharing local government services does not have much support among Central New York's state lawmakers. Lawmakers around the state are hearing from leaders of towns and villages who feel the measure bypasses their input, the legislators said.

