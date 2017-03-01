Cuomo set for Israel visit in support of Jewish community
In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. Cuomo announced Wednesday, March 1, that he is traveling to Israel in a gesture of solidarity spurred by acts of anti-Semitism at Jewish cemeteries, college campuses and community centers across the nation.
