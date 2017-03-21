Council Member Judy Doesschate Speaking at Meeting/Elizabeth Valentin

On the first day of spring the city Common Council addressed both winter and summer concerns at a single meeting, At the first Common Council meeting since Winter storm Stella, Albany residents brought their grievances regarding recent snow removal, or lack thereof, to the council. Members of the public urged the Council to keep snow removal on their minds, as they listed off concerns that they had regarding the poor job that they believe the city has done to keep the streets snow free.

