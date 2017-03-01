Comedy Works to bring standup to Cohoes
Palace Theatre is bringing standup acts to Cohoes Music Hall this spring. Acts include Nick DiPaolo on March 25, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan on April 22 and Gilbert Gottfried on May 13. Click through the slideshow to learn about more concerts and comedy acts coming soon .
