Coastal storm diverts flights to Albany
An American Airlines flight from Madrid, Spain prepares for landing at Albany International Airport after being diverted from Laguardia Airport due to weather conditions downstate on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Colonie, N.Y. less An American Airlines flight from Madrid, Spain prepares for landing at Albany International Airport after being diverted from Laguardia Airport due to weather conditions downstate on Friday, March 10, 2017, in ... more An American Airlines flight from Madrid, Spain sits on the tarmac at Albany International Airport after being diverted from Laguardia Airport due to weather conditions downstate on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Colonie, N.Y. Seven other flights had to be diverted due to poor weather conditions elsewhere in the country.
