Citizens Union sees spike in a spending in shadowsa

7 hrs ago

Opaque pork barrel spending in the proposed state executive budget has increased by $2 billion this year, to $4.3 billion, the good-government group Citizens Union said in a report issued Monday. Citizens Union's Dick Dadey outlines good-government groups' end-of-session ethics reform priorities at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, June 14, 2016.

