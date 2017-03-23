Churchill: Albany Freihofer's run loses a dedicated giver

The "Fab Five," who've all run this race since 1979, join together at the finish line during Freihofer's 38th Run for Women on Saturday, June 4, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. The women are Cindy Kelly, left, Bernadette LaManna, holding the umbrella for Ellen Picotte, center, Linda Campbell, with the sign, and Denise Herman, far right. less The "Fab Five," who've all run this race since 1979, join together at the finish line during Freihofer's 38th Run for Women on Saturday, June 4, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. The women are Cindy Kelly, left, Bernadette ... more Members of the "Fab Five" -- woman who have run every Freihofer's race -- walk with Ellen Picotte as she prepares to cross the finish line during the 2016 race.

