Chuck Berry's music helped define the modern teenager

In this Nov. 13, 2007 file photo, legendary U.S. musician Chuck Berry performs on stage at the Avo Session in Basel, Switzerland. Berry, rock 'n' roll's founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music's joy and rebellion in such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven," died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at his home west of St. Louis.

