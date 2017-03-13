Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce visits A...

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce visits Albany to huddle with lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn's business community sent its largest contingent ever to Albany to meet with key elected officials and representatives of the Cuomo administration as crucial negotiations got underway in anticipation of the April 1 deadline for the state Legislature to adopt a state budget. The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce led a group of more than 90 members for a two-day visit that started on March 13 and ran right up against Winter Storm Stella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr mexico 20,909
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... 13 hr Ner Guy 2
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Mar 11 mustafah 4
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Mar 9 green light laser 5
Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES Mar 9 A Taxpayer 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 9 anonymous 67
Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor Mar 9 The Albanian 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,631,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC