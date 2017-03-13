Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce visits Albany to huddle with lawmakers

Brooklyn's business community sent its largest contingent ever to Albany to meet with key elected officials and representatives of the Cuomo administration as crucial negotiations got underway in anticipation of the April 1 deadline for the state Legislature to adopt a state budget. The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce led a group of more than 90 members for a two-day visit that started on March 13 and ran right up against Winter Storm Stella.

