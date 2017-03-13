Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce visits Albany to huddle with lawmakers
Brooklyn's business community sent its largest contingent ever to Albany to meet with key elected officials and representatives of the Cuomo administration as crucial negotiations got underway in anticipation of the April 1 deadline for the state Legislature to adopt a state budget. The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce led a group of more than 90 members for a two-day visit that started on March 13 and ran right up against Winter Storm Stella.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|13 hr
|Ner Guy
|2
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Mar 11
|mustafah
|4
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|green light laser
|5
|Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES
|Mar 9
|A Taxpayer
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|anonymous
|67
|Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor
|Mar 9
|The Albanian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC