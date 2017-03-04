Better oversight option: Cuomoa s bur...

Better oversight option: Cuomoa s bureaucracy need not expand to fight corruption

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wants everyone to believe that he's blissfully content with the level of oversight available to quell corruption in state government. “You do have independent oversight, right? That's called 62 district attorneys, an attorney general, U.S. attorneys in the Southern District, Northern District, etc.,” Mr. Cuomo told reporters Tuesday during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol, according to a story published that day by the Albany Times Union.

