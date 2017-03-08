Autism Action Day: Youa re Invited

Autism Action Day: Youa re Invited

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Our Annual Autism Action Day at the State Capitol will be here soon! This year's event will be held on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017, in the Well of the Legislative Office Building in Albany. Autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the country, and there is a crisis for support services that needs our attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) 5 hr mustafah 4
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Thu green light laser 5
Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES Mar 9 A Taxpayer 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 9 anonymous 67
Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor Mar 9 The Albanian 1
News Nano college is officially SUNY Polytechnic Ins... (Sep '14) Mar 6 Lies indeed 29
News Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop Feb 27 caliviado 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Albany County was issued at March 11 at 4:48PM EDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC