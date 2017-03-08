Autism Action Day: Youa re Invited
Our Annual Autism Action Day at the State Capitol will be here soon! This year's event will be held on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017, in the Well of the Legislative Office Building in Albany. Autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the country, and there is a crisis for support services that needs our attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
