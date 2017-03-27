Arrest made in Saratoga County gun theft

Arrest made in Saratoga County gun theft

4 hrs ago

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the theft of several guns from a Farr Road home Feb. 10, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Maximilian E. Chambliss of Altamont is accused of stealing at least two long guns and four handguns from the Corinth home last month, the sheriff's office said.

