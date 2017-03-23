Albany teen faces drug, gun charges in Colonie
An 18-year-old from Albany faces drug- and gun-related charges after a traffic stop, Colonie police said Thursday. Khymeir A. Yarbrough of 26 Garfield Place was stopped about 4 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation, and had a suspended license, police said.
