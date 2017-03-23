Albany teen faces drug, gun charges i...

Albany teen faces drug, gun charges in Colonie

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

An 18-year-old from Albany faces drug- and gun-related charges after a traffic stop, Colonie police said Thursday. Khymeir A. Yarbrough of 26 Garfield Place was stopped about 4 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation, and had a suspended license, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... 27 min Puzzled 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) 8 hr Hey baby 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr WPWW 20,924
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Wed The Boss 7
News UAlbany student facing trial in Halloween sexua... Wed Steve 4
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) Mar 21 Dennis Woody Powers 30
New York wants Illiterate Teachers - YEAH Mar 20 Donkey Engine 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC