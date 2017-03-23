Albany rapist sentenced to 8 years
A city man who raped a woman in a South End housing building was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday. David Johnson, 36, who pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to a charge of first-degree rape, attacked the victim on June 19 at Lincoln Square, Albany County prosecutors said.
