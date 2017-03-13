Albany mayor will detail snow storm response, snow removal
Following a winter storm that dumped nearly 2 feet of snow in the Capital Region, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan plans to discuss the city's response and snow emergency protocol at 9 a.m. Wednesday. While the brunt of the storm ended early Tuesday evening, many side streets in Albany remained impassable around 8 p.m. Cars were stuck at various points on Henry Johnson Boulevard, including at Sheridan Avenue as well as in Washington Park.
