Albany man found guilty of 2016 break-in

An Albany man recently was found guilty of felony charges stemming from a January 2016 incident when he broke into a home and stole personal items, Albany County District Attorney David Soares' office said. Andrew Houze was found guilty of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance during a jury trial on March 17, Soares said.

