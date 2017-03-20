Albany man found guilty of 2016 break-in
An Albany man recently was found guilty of felony charges stemming from a January 2016 incident when he broke into a home and stole personal items, Albany County District Attorney David Soares' office said. Andrew Houze was found guilty of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance during a jury trial on March 17, Soares said.
