Albany man accused of stealing guns from Corinth home
An Albany man was arrested Monday on accusations he stole firearms from a Corinth home, Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said. On Feb. 11, a homeowner on Farr Road in Corinth reported 10 handguns and rifles were stolen while he was away for the weekend.
