Albany High principal to remain in post for one more year
Dale Getto, principal of Albany High School, addresses the graduates during their graduation ceremony inside the SEFCU Arena on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. Albany High School Principal Dale Getto has agreed to postpone her retirement for a year to allow the school district time to find a replacement, the district announced Friday. Getto has worked in the district for 30 years, and is currently serving in her second year as principal of the high school.
