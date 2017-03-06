Albany groups join international women's strike Wednesday
Social justice groups in the Capital Region are joining the international women's strike on Wednesday, International Women's Day. The groups will rally from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Townsend Park, Henry Johnson Boulevard and Central Avenue.
