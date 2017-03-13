Albany Distilling adding second location for tasting room
A rendering of the bar in the new Albany Distilling location, due to open this summer on Livingston Avenue between North Pearl Street and Broadway on the border of downtown Albany and the city's warehouse district. The five-year-old Albany Distilling Co.
