Albany aims to replace 'antiquated' zoning
Ayhan Celik, owner of Mercato's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Delmar, said he'd like to open a similar Italian restaurant on Lark Street, but the city's current zoning code makes that a daunting task. "There are at least six special-use permits and variances I would need to get to do what I want to do," he said.
