Advocates Demand Albany Tax Rich to Address Homelessness Crisis

A statewide coalition of organizations rallied outside the state senate chamber on Thursday to demand solutions to unprecedented rates of homelessness With Mayor de Blasio confronting the intractability of the city's homelessness crisis and a new report documenting the risk of displacement faced by one million New Yorkers, advocates say the housing crisis needs more ambitious solutions from Albany. On Thursday, a coalition of community organizations along with state elected officials held a rally outside the senate chamber, demanding the passage of three tax-reform measures they say have the potential to create an additional $6 billion in revenue that could be used to address homelessness and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Limits.