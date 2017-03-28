Advocates continuing push to raise the age of criminal responsibility in NY
Close to 1,000 social workers and students gathered in Albany to argue all 16 and 17-year old needs to be treated as children and not adults. Standing between Washington Ave and State Street hundreds stood in front of the Capitol telling lawmakers it is time to raise the age of criminal responsibility.
