Adam Levine, Maroon 5 stops by Saratoga for some Death Wish

Adam Levine, above, and other members of Maroon 5 stopped Monday, March 6,2017, in Saratoga Coffee Traders in Saratoga Springs, NY, to pick up some Death Wish Coffee. Adam Levine, above, and other members of Maroon 5 stopped Monday, March 6,2017, in Saratoga Coffee Traders in Saratoga Springs, NY, to pick up some Death Wish Coffee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.