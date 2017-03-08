40 women-owned businesses throughout ...

40 women-owned businesses throughout the Capital Region

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Sara Mae Hickey, owner of Puzzles Bakery & Cafe in Schenectady, NY. They cafe provides employment opportunities for adults with special needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Similitudes (Dec '15) 3 hr anonymous 67
Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor 7 hr The Albanian 1
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Tue tellinitlikeitis 3
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Mar 6 Oliver Old School 4
News Nano college is officially SUNY Polytechnic Ins... (Sep '14) Mar 6 Lies indeed 29
News Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop Feb 27 caliviado 2
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... Feb 24 JohnInToronto 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC