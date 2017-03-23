3 Injured, 100-Plus Displaced By Fire At Apartment Building
Authorities say three people have been injured and more than 100 are displaced after a fire broke out inside a suburban Albany apartment building. Fire officials in the town of Colonie say the blaze was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Towne Towers apartments, located across the street from a fire station.
