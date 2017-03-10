10K sign petition opposing parole for...

10K sign petition opposing parole for Brinks getaway driver

In this Oct. 21, 1981 file photo, Judith Clark is taken into police custody in Nanuet, N.Y. Nearly 10,000 people have signed a petition urging the New York state Parole Board to deny the release of the ex-radical who drove a getaway car in the 1981 Brinks armored car robbery that left three dead. Republican Sen. Patrick Gallivan said he would deliver the petition Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

