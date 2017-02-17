Woman Upstages Her Own Proposal With Incredible Half-Court Shot
A surprise marriage proposal usually takes the cake, but one woman stole the show before her boyfriend even popped the question. Erin Tobin was selected to participate in a Dunkin' Donuts half-court shot promotion during Thursday night's Siena Saints men's basketball game at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Dismayed
|53
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Sat
|Anne Ominous
|2
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|Lou
|7
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC