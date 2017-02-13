Where to See the Grammy Winners in Co...

Where to See the Grammy Winners in Concert

Yes, the Grammy Awards are over and done with for another year, but a number of new Grammy Award winners are scheduled to make area concert appearances in the coming months, and here's a round-up of where and when you can see them perform: SARAH JAROSZ Best American Roots Performance: "House of Mercy" Best Folk Album: Undercurrent @ The Egg , Albany on Thursday, March 9 JACOB COLLIER Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "Flintstones" Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "You and I" @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center , Saratoga Springs, Saturday, June 24 JOHN SCOFIELD Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Country for Old Men Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center , Saratoga Springs, Sunday, June 25

