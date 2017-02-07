Watch live: Joint legislative budget ...

Watch live: Joint legislative budget hearing on taxes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Tuesday brings us the joint legislative budget hearing on taxes, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. from Albany. The livestream is below: The agenda for the day, which is far lighter than for the other hearings held to this point, is here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 9 hr Rufus 29
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12) Mon penny soto 25
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Jan 31 crate0308 6
News Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe... Jan 30 a witness oneof many 2
Any ladies ? Jan 30 Vinnie 1
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Jan 30 factsdontmatteran... 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC