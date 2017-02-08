Warrant Wednesday

Warrant Wednesday

Read more: Albany Times Union

The State Police posted the mug shots and descriptions of 10 people in a weekly social media round-up Wednesday, including April M. Oathout, whose last know address is Troy, is wanted for criminal possession of a forged instrument. In 2014, she was arrested after cashing a bogus and forged payroll check for $486.36, troopers said.

