Veterinary Antiseptics Market - Attractive Outlook, Offers Significant Upside
Veterinary antiseptics market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World was valued at USD 243.0 million in 2014 and is estimated to reach USD 401.6 million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2015 to 2023 Antiseptic compounds and substances that are applied topically to contain or prevent sepsis, infection, or putrefaction are known as antiseptics. These products help cleanse the skin and wound surfaces making them vital to surgical procedures, disinfecting oral cavities, and preparing the skin prior to administering injected drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC