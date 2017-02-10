Valentine's in Albany: Ideas for a Great Date

TWC NEWS VIDEO: Valentine's Day is almost here and in case you haven't quite figured out what to do with your honey, here are some fun, inexpensive ways to help you make your love feel special. From flowers to date night, we check in with Central Florist of Albany, SaraBella Pizza in Colonie and Malta and Canvas, Corks & Forks in Schenectady and Troy.

