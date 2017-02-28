Upstate NY man charged in 2 overdose ...

Upstate NY man charged in 2 overdose deaths

An upstate New York man faces up to life in prison for charges that he distributed heroin and fentanyl that caused the deaths of two people in Columbia County last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Jacob Ebel was arraigned Monday before a federal magistrate judge in Albany.

