Upstate NY man charged in 2 overdose deaths
An upstate New York man faces up to life in prison for charges that he distributed heroin and fentanyl that caused the deaths of two people in Columbia County last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Jacob Ebel was arraigned Monday before a federal magistrate judge in Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|23 hr
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC