Upstate Ny DMV sweep nets 33 for using fake IDs to get into bars, buy alcohol
A sweep of Upstate bars and stores by police and state Department of Motor Vehicle investigators Friday netted 33 underage people using fake driver's licenses to get into bars or buy alcohol, officials said. The largest bust came in Cortland, which is home to the State University of New York-Cortland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Robello
|20,833
|Liberals have gone kooky
|18 hr
|Trumpster
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 12
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Feb 12
|101 ball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC