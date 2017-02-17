Uber targets Assembly with latest TV ad campaign
Uber is going up on television statewide with an ad that picks up on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "upstate matters" mantra, which he has brandished repeatedly while pushing for ride-hailing expansion statewide. Though the ad does not explicitly mention the Assembly in its script, it ends with a text panel that urges viewers to tell their Assembly member, "Yes to Uber; no to special interests."
