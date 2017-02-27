UAlbany biochemists make breakthrough in Ebola detection
Muhit Rana works in his lab at the RNA Institute at University at Albany Feb. 28 in Albany, N.Y. The UAlbany grad student and biochemist Mehmet Yigit have developed a process by which they can quickly test DNA samples for breast cancer, mercury and different strands of Ebola virus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Mon
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC