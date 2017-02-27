UAlbany biochemists make breakthrough...

UAlbany biochemists make breakthrough in Ebola detection

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Muhit Rana works in his lab at the RNA Institute at University at Albany Feb. 28 in Albany, N.Y. The UAlbany grad student and biochemist Mehmet Yigit have developed a process by which they can quickly test DNA samples for breast cancer, mercury and different strands of Ebola virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Jessica 20,858
News Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop Mon caliviado 2
opana (Aug '07) Feb 24 Mee 174
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... Feb 24 JohnInToronto 2
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again Feb 22 No nano for you 4
Similitudes (Dec '15) Feb 20 anonymous 66
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Feb 19 Dismayed 53
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Albany County was issued at March 01 at 1:21PM EST

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC