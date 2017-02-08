Tyler Pascuzzi, driver in fatal 2014 crash, found guilty

Tyler S. Pascuzzi, 24, of Coxsackie is escorted for his arraignment at the Guilderland Town Court on Tuesday afternoon, July 8, 2014 in Guilderland N.Y. Tyler S. Pascuzzi, 24, of Coxsackie is escorted for his arraignment at the Guilderland Town Court on Tuesday afternoon, July 8, 2014 in Guilderland N.Y. Tyler S. Pascuzzi, 24, of Coxsackie is escorted for his arraignment at Guilderland Town Court on Tuesday afternoon, July 8, 2014, in Guilderland, N.Y. Tyler S. Pascuzzi, 24, of Coxsackie is escorted for his arraignment at Guilderland Town Court on Tuesday afternoon, July 8, 2014, in Guilderland, N.Y. Tyler Pascuzzi of Coxsackie, left, leaves court after his appearance at the Albany Judicial Center March 28, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Tyler Pascuzzi of Coxsackie, left, leaves court after his appearance at the Albany Judicial Center March 28, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Tyler S. Pascuzzi leaves an ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.