Toughening penalties if pets are harmed during crimes
In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 photo, Denise Krohn sits in her living room in Florida, N.Y., with Tedi, sister to one of Krohn's two goldendoodles that were shot dead during a burglary a year ago at her home in rural upstate New York. Krohn is pushing for "Kirby and Quigley's Law," legislation named after her slain pets that would make it a felony punishable by two years in prison and a $5,000 fine to kill a dog or cat while committing another serious crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Dismayed
|53
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Sat
|Anne Ominous
|2
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|Lou
|7
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC