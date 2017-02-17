Thursday will be warmest day yet Cap Region
Temperatures will remain mild until at least Thursday - but the warm winter weather hasn't come close to breaking records. The National Weather Service in Albany said the highs of 52 degrees both Saturday and Sunday could not top a historic heat wave that landed in February 1981 that has set the temperature standard since.
