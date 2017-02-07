Then and Now: River Street in Troy, 1949

Corner of River St. and King St. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in Troy, N.Y. Corner of River St. and King St. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in Troy, N.Y. Chickenland was a thirty-store chain of poultry markets, according to local papers, when it opened this shop in 1947. Its location, at River and Fourth streets, was known as Franklin Square.

