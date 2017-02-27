The Linda to Host Clearwater Benefit ...

The Linda to Host Clearwater Benefit Concert

To help sustain the legacy of Pete Seeger, The Linda in Albany will play host to a benefit concert for Clearwater , the environmental organization that Seeger founded in 1966. Hosted by Wanda Fischer of WAMC-FM's "The Hudson River Sampler," the benefit concert will be held at 4pm on Sunday , headlined by Betty & the Baby Boomers .

