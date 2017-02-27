The Linda to Host Clearwater Benefit Concert
To help sustain the legacy of Pete Seeger, The Linda in Albany will play host to a benefit concert for Clearwater , the environmental organization that Seeger founded in 1966. Hosted by Wanda Fischer of WAMC-FM's "The Hudson River Sampler," the benefit concert will be held at 4pm on Sunday , headlined by Betty & the Baby Boomers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Harold Blockman
|20,854
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Mon
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC