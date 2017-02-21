Summer archaeological dig set for historic NY island site
An archaeology dig is planned this summer on an island in the upper Hudson River that's considered the birthplace of the U.S. Army Rangers . The annual summer field school held by the State University of New York Adirondack will be conducted from July 10 through Aug. 18 on Rogers Island in Fort Edward, 40 miles north of Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|opana (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Feb 18
|Anne Ominous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC