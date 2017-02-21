Summer archaeological dig set for his...

Summer archaeological dig set for historic NY island site

48 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

An archaeology dig is planned this summer on an island in the upper Hudson River that's considered the birthplace of the U.S. Army Rangers . The annual summer field school held by the State University of New York Adirondack will be conducted from July 10 through Aug. 18 on Rogers Island in Fort Edward, 40 miles north of Albany.

