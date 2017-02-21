Students prep for fairs in healthy job market

University at Albany hosts its Spring 2017 Job and Internship Fair in the SEFCU Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. University at Albany hosts its Spring 2017 Job and Internship Fair in the SEFCU Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. University at Albany hosts its Spring 2017 Job and Internship Fair in the SEFCU Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. University at Albany hosts its Spring 2017 Job and Internship Fair in the SEFCU Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Area students are dressing up, polishing their interview and networking skills and updating resumes as the spring career fair season gets under way. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute held its annual Spring Career Fair two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.