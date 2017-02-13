Statea s water infrastructure needs estimated at $80B...

Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed $2 billion in his budget to be used over five years to address clean water infrastructure, but some estimates for the total cost of water infrastructure needs in the coming decades are 40 times that amount. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos testifies before the State Legislature Joint Budget Hearing on Environmental Conservation on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. A joint legislative budget hearing on environmental conservation held Monday in Albany shed light on the state's overall needs for largely unseen infrastructure that keeps clean water running and wastewater treatment humming.

