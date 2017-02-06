Speed Cameras, Toll Reform, E-Bikes - Your 2017 Albany Watch List
Loosening restrictions on speed cameras, reforming New York City's toll system, patching up broken hit-and-run laws - there's plenty Albany lawmakers can do during this year's legislative session to improve transit and make streets and roads safer. We asked advocates what issues they hope will get Albany's attention in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
