Some schools delay start as storm moves into Albany area
The Capital Region is under a winter weather advisory, meaning road conditions may become hazardous, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That advisory is extended until 1 a.m. Wednesday for Saratoga County. The precipitation with turn to rain at about 1 p.m., the National Weather Service reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|penny soto
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC